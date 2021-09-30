Darwin Nunez puts on show for Liverpool scouts as Benfica humble Barcelona

Liverpool had scouts in attendance as Benfica beat Barcelona 3-0 in the Champions League earlier this week.

As reported by Melissa Reddy, of the Independent, the Reds were one of the many clubs represented at the eye-catching clash.

One player that certainly snatched attention was Darwin Nunez, who bagged a brace against Barcelona – as mused by the aforementioned journalist.

It’s unclear exactly who Liverpool were keeping an eye on at the Estadio da Luz, but it’s fair to say the travelling outfit wouldn’t have impressed any spectators in attendance.

22-year-old Nunez, who has previously been linked with a move to Anfield, is certainly the man who stole the headlines with his brace.

Earlier this year, on an episode of the Ask Ornstein show, The Athletic’s Tom Worville made the claim that Liverpool are keeping tabs on the Benfica forward – as cited by Rousing The Kop.

According to the football analyst, Nunez is seen as a player whose ‘stock is low’ and the Reds’ recruitment department are ‘smart and switched on’ to the fact they could get a decent deal.

