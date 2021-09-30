Fabrizio Romano claims PSG wanted Liverpool star but Leo Messi signing scrapped plans

Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson reportedly attracted the interest of Paris Saint-Germain over the summer.

That’s according to Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, who claims the Ligue 1 juggernauts were actively looking for another midfielder.

The reporter stated – on his Here We Go podcast, via GMS – that Henderson was identified as a target when contract talks with Liverpool stalled and a potential move for Paul Pogba proved problematic.

Romano also claims the unplanned ‘opportunity’ to sign Leo Messi played a role, but then of course the Reds captain put pen to paper on a new long-term deal at Anfield.

Honestly, we at Empire of the Kop aren’t convinced PSG’s rumoured interest in Henderson goes too far.

While there would be no surprise if the Ligue 1 giants were genuinely interested in the Liverpool No.14, given his ability and leadership qualities, they surely would have recognised the mountainous task of trying to sign the club captain.