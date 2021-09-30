Jurgen Klopp confirms Liverpool injury blow ahead of Manchester City clash

Liverpool will be without Trent Alexander-Arnold this weekend against Manchester City in the Premier League.

The Reds will play the role of hosts as Pep Guardiola and co. make the journey down the M62 to Anfield, but Jurgen Klopp has confirmed he’ll be without his star right-back.

Speaking ahead of the big clash this weekend, the 54-year-old said there is ‘no news’ on the fitness of both Trent and midfielder Thiago Alcantara.

“No,” Klopp told the club’s official website on Thursday, when asked if he had an update on the Liverpool duo’s fitness.

“No ‘news’ means they are doing well but they won’t have enough time for being back against City, but I expect them both to be back after the international break. We have a good team so we still have solutions and we have to use them.”

James Milner and Curtis Jones have deputised in the absences of Trent, Thiago and Naby Keita in recent weeks, which has been a relative success.

Midfield likely won’t be a problem for Liverpool this weekend, but who Klopp elects to start at right-back could be.

Milner was in action on Tuesday night – which may not automatically rule him out of the clash with Man City – but the drop-off if Neco Williams is utilised could be a little too much, given the opposition.