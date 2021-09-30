Latest England squad announced with just one Liverpool player included

Gareth Southgate has announced his latest England squad and it includes just one Liverpool player.

Jordan Henderson is the man with the call-up, but it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that he’s the sole representative for the Reds.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been out of action for Liverpool for a short while, missing the Champions League clash with Porto earlier this week.

Joe Gomez, who Southgate had recently hinted at recalling, has played just one Premier League game for the Reds so far this season.

To be fair, the 24-year-old is presumably still getting back to 100% after a horrific injury last term, forcing him to miss most of 2020/21. We’re sure both Trent and Gomez will be back in the mix soon.

Former Liverpool player Conor Coady has been named in the latest England squad, alongside Raheem Sterling.

You can find the full details of the Three Lions’ team news in Sky Sports’ tweet below.

BREAKING: Gareth Southgate has announced his latest #England squad for the upcoming World Cup Qualifiers against Andorra and Hungary…⬇ — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) September 30, 2021