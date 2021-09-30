Liverpool eye Villarreal star after Man of the Match performance v. Man United – Football Insider

Liverpool are reportedly preparing a move for Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma, who joined the club just last month.

That’s according to Football Insider, who claim the former Bournemouth star has attracted the attention of Jurgen Klopp and is a long-term target for the Reds.

MARCA had reported that Liverpool were keen on Danjuma, but it’s Villarreal who completed the signing in the last transfer window.

The Netherlands international cost the Yellow Submarine a little over £21 million, as per Sky Sports – but the Spaniards would naturally expect to make a profit on the highly performing player, assuming they’d even be happy to talk.

Danjuma claimed the Man of the Match award for his performance against Manchester United in the Champions League earlier this week, despite being on the losing side.

If Jurgen Klopp is truly in the market for a new forward in a coming transfer window, Liverpool could do a lot worse than the Villarreal star, who is now proving himself at the highest level.