Liverpool predicted XI v. Man City: Jurgen Klopp to make two huge calls

Liverpool are up against contemporary foes Manchester City in the Premier League this weekend, in what should be a blockbuster affair.

Jurgen Klopp has notably been without Trent Alexander-Arnold, Naby Keita and Thiago in recent games, and it’s unclear when the trio are expected to return.

James Milner and Curtis Jones have deputised in their absences, which has proven to be successful thus far.

But all eyes will be on Liverpool’s training sessions this week, with the hope that – at least – Trent and Keita could be available this on Sunday.

That being said, this is how we think Klopp will line-up against City…

In goal will be Alisson, and he’ll have a back four of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Milner and Andy Robertson as it seems this weekend will come a little too soon for Trent. Naturally, Neco Williams is also in with a shout.

In midfield, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson are pretty much nailed-on, but Klopp will probably have to decide whether to keep faith in Jones or switch Keita back into the fold.

The attacking trio will probably be Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino, with a more physical presence up-front perhaps preferred to Diogo Jota for the City game.

EOTK’s XI: Alisson, van Dijk, Gomez, Milner, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Jones, Salah, Mane, Firmino