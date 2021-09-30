Liverpool veteran pushing Curtis Jones in training; calls out youngster for three things – report

Young Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones is the flavour of the month right now, after an outstanding performance against Porto in the Champions League earlier this week.

The 20-year-old earned the man of the match award in the 5-1 win, registering at least two assists – one for Mo Salah and one for Bobby Firmino – as he clocked in the full 90 minutes at the Estádio do Dragão.

Jones has been getting plaudits from all over, but there is one man in the Liverpool camp who will make sure the young Scouser remains grounded.

And that’s James Milner. A report in The Times this week states the veteran midfielder will keep the Reds’ No.17 on his toes by calling him out for his left foot, heading and physicality during training sessions in Kirkby.

While certainly a touch old-school, it’s far from a bad thing to have Jones being kept in check by one of the experienced heads in the Liverpool camp.

The 20-year-old backs himself all the way – and so do we – but a little bit of humility is clearly doing the lad some good.