(Video) Jurgen Klopp attends ground-breaking ceremony as £60m Anfield project gets underway

Liverpool manager attended a ground-breaking ceremony at Anfield today, bracing for the typically rainy weather.

The 54-year-old put the symbolic first spade in the ground as the £60 million [Echo] project gets underway on the stadium.

The Anfield development will see Liverpool’s historic stadium become a whopping 61,000 seater, allowing more fans to cheer on the Reds.

Klopp, typical of the German, was a cheery figure outside Anfield on Thursday afternoon, cracking jokes and sharing laughs in the rain.

A spade in the ground for the new Anfield Road expansion project pic.twitter.com/0YPq8luBFy — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) September 30, 2021