(Video) Jurgen Klopp attends ground-breaking ceremony as £60m Anfield project gets underway

Liverpool manager attended a ground-breaking ceremony at Anfield today, bracing for the typically rainy weather.
The 54-year-old put the symbolic first spade in the ground as the £60 million [Echo] project gets underway on the stadium.
The Anfield development will see Liverpool’s historic stadium become a whopping 61,000 seater, allowing more fans to cheer on the Reds.
Klopp, typical of the German, was a cheery figure outside Anfield on Thursday afternoon, cracking jokes and sharing laughs in the rain.
A spade in the ground for the new Anfield Road expansion project pic.twitter.com/0YPq8luBFy
— Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) September 30, 2021