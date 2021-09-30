(Video) Liverpool fans need to see van Dijk & Matip’s reaction to conceding to Porto

We can laugh about this now – right?! Well, a clip has gone somewhat viral on social media showing Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip reacting to Liverpool conceding to Porto in the Champions League.

Ultimately, it doesn’t matter now as the Reds won 5-1! But the reaction of the defensive duo losing their clean sheet is quite something.

As if almost in sync, both van Dijk and Matip vent their frustrations as Porto manage to unlock the Liverpool back-line with a smart cross and solid headed effort.

Take a look at the video below. Footage via BT Sport.

Matip and VVD getting pissed off we lost the the clean sheet 😭 >>>>> pic.twitter.com/jKFnD9XT8O — matip stan acc (@kloppbalI) September 29, 2021