(Video) Liverpool starlet Curtis Jones skins three Porto players with two touches

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones is in a fine run of form, scoring against Brentford in the Premier League and earning a Man of the Match award for his performance against Porto in the Champions League.

The 20-year-old is one of the most impressive youngsters in the country right now and it’s brilliant to see him smashing it on the European stage.

A moment many of us missed during Liverpool’s 5-1 win over Porto has gone somewhat viral on Reddit, where fans are purring over the young Scouser’s silky skills.

In the short video clip below, you can see Jones skinning three opposition players with two touches. Lovely stuff.

Footage via BT Sport.