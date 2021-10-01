Barcelona identify Klopp as top candidate to replace Koeman – report

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has reportedly been targetted by Barcelona as the Catalan outfit’s top candidate to replace a potentially outbound Ronald Koeman.

This comes from El Nacional (via Sport Bible), with the publication claiming that Erik Ten Hag, Roberto Martinez and Xavi Hernandez are other names reportedly joining the German on the shortlist in question.

The La Liga heavyweights suffered a damaging away defeat to Benfica midweek in the Champions League; a result that has led to some reports suggesting that the club is looking to part ways with the former Everton coach.

Looking beyond the fact that Barcelona would need to set aside a significant amount of money to get Klopp out of his long-term contract at Anfield, it seems far from likely that the German would be inclined to part ways with his Anfield project.

As things stand, any candidate that takes the job in Catalonia will have an extremely long to-do list to take care of.

The former Dortmund coach has already helped one sleeping giant return to its perch and has built a formidable outfit in the process – one we’d expect him to further nurture before his contract expires in 2024.

