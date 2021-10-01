Ex-Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge seals surprise club move

Ex-Liverpool attacker, Daniel Sturridge, has officially moved to the Australian top-flight with Perth Glory.

This comes from The Guardian, with the switch providing the 32-year-old with an opportunity to play for a professional outfit for the first time in 18 months.

The Englishman was a prolific contributor for the Reds when fit, with his devastating partnership with Luis Suarez in the 2013/14 season often highlighted.

Though – with all due respect to the A-League – perhaps not quite the move we expected for a player of the former Trabzonspor star’s quality, it’s an opportunity we’re delighted for the forward to receive.

In a career utterly blighted by injuries, we’re hopeful that the England international will be able to be regularly available for Richard Garcia’s men.

At the very least, it’s a huge signing for Perth and one that will undeniably attract some wandering eyes over to the Australian top-flight, as Sturridge joins a host of big names to have previously made the switch to the Oceanic continent.

