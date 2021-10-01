Gerrard sends Champions League record message to Mane and Salah: “Smash it lads”

Steven Gerrard has encouraged Liverpool stars, Mo Salah and Sadio Mane, to “smash” his all-time goalscoring record in the Champions League.

The club’s official Twitter account tweeted an image of the former Reds captain with a screenshot of his reply to an Instagram comment highlighting the Merseysiders’ current top-three scorers in the competition.

Permission to surpass his Reds #UCL all-time goalscoring record: 𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗱 ✅ Steven Gerrard ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WU3eiXnnHo — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 30, 2021

As things stand, the Egyptian international (29) would need to two further goals in Europe’s premier competition to break the now Rangers boss’ numbers (30), with Mane a step further back at 20 goals, according to UEFA.com.

READ MORE: (Image) Liverpool fan spots ‘wholesome’ moment between injured stars Thiago Alcantara & Harvey Elliott post-team photo

The numbers being posted by our forward line in the Jurgen Klopp era have been tremendous on the whole, though special praise must be reserved for the consistency of Salah’s performances.

The former Roma attacker has enjoyed a particularly remarkable start to the campaign (even by his own high standards), registering 10 goal contributions in eight games (across all competitions).

Breaking Gerrard’s record would go some way in further illustrating the No.11’s legendary status at the club.

Lijnders spotted chatting to former Porto Academy starlet – Liverpool have been tracking the midfielder for some time now