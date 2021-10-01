(Image) Liverpool fan spots ‘wholesome’ moment between injured stars Thiago Alcantara & Harvey Elliott post-team photo

The Liverpool squad recently gathered for their annual team photoshoot at the AXA training centre, with one supporter noticing a “wholesome” moment occurring after the event.

@SamuelLFC tweeted a screenshot of an ‘Inside Liverpool’ episode showing injured star Thiago Alcantara giving fellow sidelined teammate Harvey Elliott a ride back on a golf cart.

Thiago giving Harvey a lift back after the team photo, so wholesome. pic.twitter.com/cAdJLP38Ho — Samue (@SamueILFC) September 30, 2021

The teenager had arrived for the shoot on crutches after having suffering a long-term injury in the Reds’ 3-0 victory over Leeds United early in September.

It was a major blow at the time to lose the No.67, particularly given his remarkable start to the campaign, beating out the likes of Curtis Jones and Naby Keita to a spot in the starting-XI.

Given the nature of the injury, however, the good news is that we’re likely to see the young Englishman grace the pitch once again this term – provided that there are no complications in the process of recovery.

In the meantime, the vacancy has highlighted the talents of 20-year-old Jones – not to forget Keita either – with the Academy graduate having notably excelled in the 5-1 demolition of Porto midweek.

