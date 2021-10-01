Thierry Henry compares Barcelona to Liverpool & Man United – “We are talking about…”

Thierry Henry has shared his thoughts on Barcelona’s decline following Leo Messi’s departure.

The Frenchman compared the La Liga ‘giant’ to English top-flight heavyweights Liverpool and Manchester United when highlighting the magnitude of the club in question.

“It carries on from last year and everything that has been happening at the club,” the former Arsenal forward told CBS Sports (via HITC).

“The fans have been patient enough to understand what is happening. We all saw it, Messi leaving the club, for the reason that we know.

“We are talking about a giant of Europe. Same as Liverpool and Manchester United.

“When you play for Barcelona, it’s special. When you win, it’s like you are on top of the world. But when you lose then you don’t want to be in that dressing room, I am telling you.”

The Catalan outfit is currently from a state of turmoil both on the pitch and internally, with one report from Mundo Deportivo (via Caught Offside) suggesting that the club’s hierarchy is preparing to part ways with boss Ronald Koeman.

Barcelona are a club at a crossroads, bearing the weight of significant financial pressure not to mention the scars of their Champions League aggregate defeat to us in 2019.

Having been in dire straits ourselves prior to FSG’s takeover, we can certainly appreciate how fortunate we are to be in a comfortable financial position with a world-class manager calling the shots.

If anything, the Spanish side is a perfect advert for our owners’ sustainable approach, with transfers often funded via our own means.

