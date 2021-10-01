(Video) Daniel Craig gives verdict on whether Jurgen Klopp would be a good James Bond: ‘He’s beyond that’

Next to his role as titular spy, James Bond, Daniel Craig is well-known for being a Liverpool fan in the footballing world.

When questioned on whether Reds boss Jurgen Klopp would make a good 007, the actor admitted he worshipped the German before responding in the affirmative.

The Englishman had been speaking to Jamie Carragher on Sky Sports amidst the launch of ‘No Time to Die’, which had been released at the end of September.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

