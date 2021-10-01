(Video) “If I walked out of the water in swim shorts…” – Klopp laughs off James Bond suggestion

Jurgen Klopp has joked that he would make for a ‘very bad James Bond’ when discussing Daniel Craig’s comments on the Liverpool boss.

The actor had previously expressed his admiration for the German to Jamie Carragher following the launch of the latest instalment of the Bond franchise, ‘No Time to Die’.

Though we shouldn’t expect to see the 54-year-old don a tuxedo and bow-tie anytime soon – at least for non-footballing-related purposes – we reckon the former Mainz boss would be surprised by how many would likely turn out to see him on the big screen.

In the meantime, the Reds are set to face Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City outfit this weekend in a salivating top of the table clash.

You can catch the clip below:

🗣️"If I walk out of the water in swim shorts, I think that would be the moment the whole world switched off." Jurgen Klopp on Daniel Craig's recent comments🔫 #LFC pic.twitter.com/V4Mzb13OaP — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) October 1, 2021