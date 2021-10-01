(Video) Salah baffled by FIFA rating Robertson stronger than him: ‘Millie, can you explain that to me, please?’

Mo Salah was left a little confused by his ‘physical’ rating in the latest instalment of FIFA, with Andy Robertson pointing out that the 29-year-old’s numbers in that regard were lower than his own.

Though our Scottish fullback is far from being a pushover on the pitch, we would have probably expected the No.11 to rank a little higher when it came to physicality.

With so many players to rate in FIFA, we can only imagine that it’s far from being a precise art.

However, with eight goals registered already in eight games, the former Roma attacker certainly appears on course to deliver another world-class season in a red shirt and potentially earn an upgrade on the game next year.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of LFCTV: