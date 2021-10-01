(Video) Van Dijk claims it’s ‘a crime’ how ‘underrated’ one Liverpool star is

Amidst the launch of the latest FIFA videogame, Virgil van Dijk chose to highlight how ‘underrated’ his teammate, Joel Matip, was.

The Dutchman had been looking over his new ratings in EA’s latest title alongside left-back Andy Robertson, with the latter joking that the Cameroonian should be ‘the best player in the game’.

The former Schalke centre-half has enjoyed a solid partnership with the No.4 this term, appearing to have shrugged off the injury concerns that have dogged him throughout his Liverpool career.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of LFCTV:

Virgil just absolutely loves Joel 😍 pic.twitter.com/pCufmwcg1N — Coldon (@Coldon10) October 1, 2021

