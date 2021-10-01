(Video) Van Dijk rips into Matip in hilarious clip pre-team photoshoot: “Red boots? Ballon d’Or candidate”

Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip have developed a comical relationship off the pitch, with the former often joking about his fellow centre-back partner in club clips.

Prior to the photoshoot for Liverpool’s annual team picture, the Dutchman couldn’t help but make comments about the No.32’s choice of footwear.

READ MORE: Gerrard sends Champions League record message to Mane and Salah: “Smash it lads”

The partnership between the centre-halves has proven to be a fruitful one for Jurgen Klopp’s men, with the Reds keeping three clean sheets from the five games they’ve started together.

You can catch the clip below (at 0:14), courtesy of Liverpool’s official YouTube channel & LFCTV:

Lijnders spotted chatting to former Porto Academy starlet – Liverpool have been tracking the midfielder for some time now