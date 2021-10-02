Carragher fears Liverpool could let £90m star leave on a Bosman

Jamie Carragher has expressed some concern that Liverpool are risking letting star forward Mo Salah leave on a Bosman at the end of his contract.

The Reds are yet to arrange fresh terms for the former Roma frontman, whose current deal is set to expire in the summer of 2023.

“There is a presumption that the impasse in talks for a new deal will be resolved, the club and his representative compromising to ensure the Egyptian commits until he is 33 years old,” the Sky Sports pundit wrote for The Telegraph.

“There is no sign that is imminent. Worryingly, it is possible Salah will leave on a Bosman free transfer.

“It would be a serious mistake to let the situation drag on that far.”

Further concerns have been raised in a recent report from The Athletic claiming that Kevin De Bruyne’s contract negotiations at the Etihad have raised questions within the Egyptian’s camp with regard to the comparative speed at which talks are being conducted in Merseyside.

It would be one thing to potentially lose Salah (valued at £90m, according to Transfermarkt) in a big-money deal to a European rival and another thing entirely to see the world-class talent part ways with us on a free transfer.

Given the consternation that followed Gini Wijnaldum’s departure, we can only begin to imagine how fans might react to the loss of our top goalscorer at the end of his contract.

Considering that he’s showing absolutely no signs of stopping, it’s difficult to understand how there might be any questions over his quality beyond 2023.

