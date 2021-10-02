Carragher makes bold Salah prediction if Liverpool attacker extends contract beyond 2023

Jamie Carragher has predicted that Mo Salah could come ‘close to matching’ Liverpool legend Roger Hunt’s record tally for the club if he extends his contract until 2025.

The 29-year-old’s current terms are set to run until 2023, with negotiations said to be ongoing.

“Should he stay for another four years, Salah will be close to matching Hunt’s 285 for the club, only Rush above him in the all-time goalscoring list,” the former defender wrote in his column for The Telegraph.

“These are insanely impressive numbers for someone who does not play as a central striker.

“Yet as things stand, Salah may not be at Anfield beyond his current contract in 2023.”

The former Roma frontman has enjoyed yet another scintillating start to the season, registering 10 goal contributions across all competitions.

READ MORE: Carragher fears Liverpool could let £90m star leave on a Bosman

It seems utterly inexplicable that a player of the 29-year-old’s quality could be allowed to part ways with us in the near future.

The argument will be made that, given the forward is set to enter into his 30s this term – a point many feel marks the start of decline – Liverpool can only rely on Salah’s best footballing years for a limited period of time.

Taking into account the Egyptian’s superior level of conditioning, however, it would appear that we’d be making an ill-advised gamble in allowing the attacker to part ways with us once his contract expires.

Lijnders spotted chatting to former Porto Academy starlet – Liverpool have been tracking the midfielder for some time now