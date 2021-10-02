Ex-Red names next signing Liverpool should make; Serie A star would be ‘perfect’ for Klopp

Joe Cole has suggested that Juventus’ Federico Chiesa would be a ‘perfect’ addition to the Liverpool set-up.

The former Chelsea midfielder expressed his surprise at the Reds’ lack of transfer activity, comparing the club’s reserved approach to the summer window to that of Sir Alex Ferguson’s.

“I was surprised they didn’t go out and bring in a superstar. Like what Sir Alex Ferguson used to do when they would win trophies. They’d go again and double down, they’d bring someone in who might sort of ruffle feathers,” the former Chelsea star was quoted as saying by Coral (via the Metro). “Someone like Chiesa is an absolute perfect player from Juventus for Liverpool, the way he plays.”

The Merseysiders had been linked with Italian international during the summer, with speculation intensifying in the wake of the 23-year-old’s commendable European Championship campaign.

With the forward having been previously described as ‘untouchable’ – as far as the Serie A giants’ stance on the player is concerned – it seems a transfer next summer would prove to be somewhat challenging.

As things stand, the Old Lady have an obligation-to-buy the Fiorentina loanee; an option the side is almost certain to exercise, which would then force an interested party to provide a considerable sum to prise him away.

We have put our money where our mouth is before when it was necessary, and Chiesa may be the kind of signing the recruitment team look to go big on if one of the frontline parts ways with Anfield next summer.

