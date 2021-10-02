Kevin De Bruyne’s contract negotiations creating complications for Mo Salah at Liverpool – The Athletic

Liverpool have yet to sign Mo Salah on to fresh terms due to the club’s reluctance to significantly adjust the wage structure, despite the player being keen on extending his Anfield stay.

This comes from Simon Hughes and James Pearce at The Athletic, with it being noted that the Egyptian has questioned why his own contract negotiations haven’t worked out as neatly as Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne’s.

“Salah feels as though he is yet to reach his prime but Liverpool have been reluctant to pay what he feels he is worth because it has the potential to set a new marker in the club’s wage structure,” the pair of journalists wrote. “He has less than two years left on his current deal. Will a compromise be reached?”

The No.11 has enjoyed another fine start to a campaign, finding the net on eight occasions across the same number of appearances (throughout all competitions).

READ MORE: Pundit suggests PL favouritism for Liverpool & league rivals over Newcastle takeover ‘threat’

It’s difficult to tell whether the club are being stingy, or our Egyptian King overly demanding, without a clearer picture of what is on the table and how far off it is from the valuation the latter sees himself as being worth.

Having kept us in contention for top four football last term with his goals in a frontline that otherwise appeared to be struggling to reach prior heights, there’s a strong argument for offering the former Chelsea man whatever his heart desires.

Of course, that’s not necessarily a financially prudent way to approach the matter – nor does it fit within FSG’s financial structure.

Being clearly one of the most important players in our squad, however, with a level of performance that shows no sign of waning in the near future, we’d be taking an immense risk letting a player of Salah’s talent depart the club.

Lijnders spotted chatting to former Porto Academy starlet – Liverpool have been tracking the midfielder for some time now