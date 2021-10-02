Liverpool fan notices Mo Salah’s reaction has been cut from Reds’ YouTube FIFA ratings reveal

Mo Salah’s reaction to his FIFA ratings has been removed from Liverpool’s official YouTube clip, as noted by a supporter, @l5starfc, in a tweet.

The Reds had prepared a video of Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson handing fellow teammates their updated stats on the latest installment of the videogame in question.

Mo Salah said this about his Fifa 22 card "I don't know why I'm 89. I scored more goals last season than the season before."

LFC released the video at 9am on their official YouTube channel, Deleted it, reuploaded it and edited out Salahs reaction? 🤷‍♂️🔴 #LFC #liverpoolfc #ynwa pic.twitter.com/SRR6XdUtsT — L5starfc ➐ (@l5starfc) October 1, 2021

Upon receiving his update, the Egyptian international had questioned why his ratings had dipped slightly after registering more goals last term in comparison to the 2019/20 campaign.

It’s a rather strange omission on the club’s part, particularly given that the former Roma attacker didn’t seem to be guilty of saying anything vaguely harmful.

If anything, we’d certainly agree with Salah that it makes little sense to lower his ratings after an individually applaudable campaign in which the forward near-singlehandedly carried us into the top four with his goals.

Having registered eight efforts across all competitions so far this term, the 29-year-old is certainly on track to overcome his considerable number from the prior season – a feat that will surely encourage FIFA to reconsider their ratings.

