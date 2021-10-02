‘Look better in red’ – Fowler tweets cheeky message to Bundesliga sensation that Liverpool fans will love

Robbie Fowler tweeted that Borussia Dortmund attacker Erling Haaland would be better suited to Liverpool’s famous red next term.

The Norwegian international had sent the former Reds striker and his son, Jacob, a pair of jerseys from the current campaign.

Thank you @ErlingHaaland 👊🏻 Look better in red next year 😉 pic.twitter.com/XmTHpLLCWi — Robbie Fowler (@Robbie9Fowler) October 1, 2021

The high-scoring 21-year-old is enjoying yet another remarkable start to a season, with 11 goals registered in eight games (across all competitions).

Haaland has been consistently linked with a switch away from the German top-flight next summer when his reported release clause of roughly £64m is set to kick in.

With us having enjoyed a somewhat frugal summer window, the expectation, in some quarters, is that the club is gearing up for a ‘big window’ next year.

With the likes of Mo Salah, Bobby Firmino and Sadio Mane all entering their 30s this season, one might fairly presume that a rebuild up top is on the cards in the near future.

We could see the Egyptian international prolonging his career for some time, however, there are some question marks over the latter pair’s ability to replicate such a feat to a similar extent.

