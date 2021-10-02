(Video) Guardiola suggests Klopp is one of the reasons he’s still in management

Pep Guardiola’s rivalry with Jurgen Klopp in the Premier League has become something of a main attraction in world football in recent years.

When discussing his upcoming meeting with the German on Sunday, the Spaniard was keen to emphasise the importance of his counterpart in challenging him to be a better coach.

Having ceded the title to the Cityzens last term, we’ve no doubt Klopp’s men will be keen to make a statement at Anfield early on in the title race.

