(Video) Man United ace Paul Pogba goes unpunished for laughable wrestling challenge in Everton draw

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer stole headlines the other day for his thinly veiled criticism of Jurgen Klopp and, in particular, the German’s comments about the number of penalties the Red Devils have received.

If Paul Pogba’s ludicrous wrestling manoeuvre issued against Everton centre-half Yerry Mina is anything to go by, however, the Norwegian has little to fear about the officiating in his games.

The incident occurred in the latter stages of the Toffees’ 1-1 draw at Old Trafford, with the former Juventus star grappling his opponent in a bid to get to the ball before upending the defender.

The whistle was blown for the challenge in question, however, no card was issued to the Frenchman for his part.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport:

WHO TURNED POGBA INTO JOHN CENA 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/dLHI0wr5ZC — • (@The_Gerrard_Era) October 2, 2021