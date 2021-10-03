‘He’ll certainly be one on Liverpool’s radar’ – Neil Jones shares prediction for teenage sensation with 10 goals already this season

High-flying Austrian Bundesliga ace Karim Adeyemi will ‘certainly be one on Liverpool’s radar’, though a switch to RB Leipzig is potentially likely.

This comes from Neil Jones, speaking to Redmen TV on the Journo Insight Extra show, with the reputed journalist noting the Reds’ admiration for the Red Bull model.

“We know Liverpool like the Red Bull approach and the Red Bull school,” the Goal reporter said.

“He looks like a very interesting player, I think he’ll move to a top club but I think that it’ll probably be RB Leipzig, I think he’s going to go down that path.

“He’ll certainly be one on Liverpool’s radar, they’ve got a good relationship with the Red Bull organisation, but I think he’ll be one who makes the move [to Leipzig] then a move [on from there].”

The Reds recently secured the signature of Ibrahima Konate from Die Roten Bullen this summer, having previously developed a relationship with the Bundesliga outfit.

Adeyemi himself has already started the season admirably, attracting attention across Europe after registering 10 goals in 15 games (across all competitions).

READ MORE: (Video) Kacper Kozlowski’s best bits as Liverpool reportedly close in on 17-year-old signing

Considering our history with Red Bull clubs, we shouldn’t be quick to rule out the possibility of doing business once more with the German top-flight outfit, nor its sister club, RB Salzburg.

The route from Austria to Germany has certainly become a relatively well-worn track in recent times, and we could only hope that our relationship with the group in question would bode well for any future attempts to acquire a suitable transfer target.

At 19-years-old, Adeyemi has already shown a great deal of promise, though perhaps a spell in the Bundesliga may be ideal in terms of allowing the attacker to develop further in a more challenging league.

The summer transfer target who told Liverpool ‘no’ – Reds could benefit from club’s dire financial straits