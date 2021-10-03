(Image) Liverpool team news confirmed as Jurgen Klopp makes two big calls v. Man City

The official team news has dropped as Liverpool prepare to take on Manchester City at Anfield in the Premier League!

As expected Trent Alexander-Arnold and Thiago Alcantara haven’t been named in the match-day squad, duo to injuries.

James Milner and Curtis Jones start in place of the star duo for Liverpool – with both players impressing in recent results.

The team news in full can be seen in our graphic below…

