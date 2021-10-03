Liverpool closing in on Polish super-starlet but face competition from European cluster – report

Liverpool are reportedly ‘closing in’ on the signing of Polish starlet Kacper Kozlowski.

That’s according to The Mirror, who claim the Reds are among a cluster of European outfits keen on the 17-year-old. AC Milan and RB Leipzig are believed to also be interested in Kozlowski and could rival Liverpool, as per the above report.

The teenager currently plies his trade for Pogon Szczecin in his native land, but has also represented Poland at senior level.

Over the summer, Kozlowski was utilised at EURO 2020 – becoming the youngest player of any nationality to play at a European Championship, aged 17 years and 246 days, breaking the previous record of Jude Bellingham.

The Poland starlet chiefly operates as a central and attacking midfielder, but has shown versatility – which will be like music to Jurgen Klopp’s ears.

Transfermarkt value Kozlowski at £4.5 million, but it’s rare their estimates end up being accurate reflections of actual transfer fees.