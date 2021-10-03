Liverpool coach admits he’s ‘watching’ progress of promising 23-year-old

Goalkeeper coach John Achterberg has shared that he is personally keeping track of Feyenoord shotstopper, Justin Bijlow.

The Dutchman was keen to highlight that this doesn’t necessarily mean that Liverpool will be moving for the player any time soon, though it would appear that the goalkeeper is showing encouraging signs of progress.

“The steps Feyenoord keeper Justin Bijlow is making at club level – and also with Holland – are good,” the 50-year-old was quoted by the Mirror.

“I speak to his goalkeeping coach at Feyenoord, Khalid ­Benlahsen, from time to time.

“I’m just saying that I’m watching his progress – I’m not saying that Liverpool should look at him.”

The Merseysiders are hardly short of talent when it comes to the No.1 spot, with 22-year-old Caoimhin Kelleher impressing as Alisson Becker’s understudy and the likes Jakub Ojrzynski and Marcelo Pitaluga present in the Academy.

Whilst the goalkeeping position is far from being a genuine priority for us to address in the transfer window – particularly with our Brazilian No.1’s future protected until 2027 – it’s good to see Achterberg keeping an eye out for the next big thing.

Having said that, we’d love to see one of our own younger talents break into the first-team when the time is right – an eventuality that would certainly suit our economic model.

