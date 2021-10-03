Liverpool fans won’t believe who Man United are reportedly considering replacing Solskjaer with

Manchester United are reportedly considering axing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a view to replacing the Norwegian with England manager Gareth Southgate.

This comes from the Express, with the publication only suggesting that interest could be renewed in the Three Lions boss.

This follows from yet another disappointing result at Old Trafford for the Red Devils, with Liverpool’s title rivals succumbing to a 1-1 draw with Rafa Benitez’s Everton outfit.

With pressure mounting on Solskjaer early on in the campaign, it shows just how ridiculous some pundits’ predictions were with regard to backing United in the title race.

Indeed, it seems somewhat remarkable how we were previously considered as something of an afterthought when it came to competing for the league crown.

That having been said, as we’ve previously noted here at EOTK, it does suit us to a certain degree to be treated as underdogs.

Coming up against Pep Guardiola’s incumbent league champions this afternoon at Anfield, however, we’ll certainly soon get a clearer indication of where we stand in the title race.

