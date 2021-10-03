Liverpool v. Manchester City: LFC team news and match prediction

Liverpool are up against Manchester City this weekend in what should be the most eye-catching game of the Premier League season thus far.

The Reds are the only undefeated team remaining in the country’s top flight and will reclaim first place with a win over their contemporary rivals.

Jurgen Klopp is without a couple of key players for the clash, but will still be able to field a fierce Liverpool side at Anfield.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold and Thiago Alcantara already ruled out of the fixture, James Milner and Curtis Jones are likely to keep their places this weekend.

Here’s EOTK’s predicted XI: Alisson, van Dijk, Gomez, Milner, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Jones, Salah, Mane, Firmino.

Diogo Jota is perhaps the most notable absentee, but a more physical presence may be needed against Man City – and, of course, the Portuguese can always come off the bench to switch things up.

Joel Matip absolutely deserves to keep his place in the starting XI, but his injury record is worrying and Klopp may opt to give him a rest and start Joe Gomez or Ibou Konate.

It’s always difficult to predict what’ll happen when Liverpool come up against Man City – we’ve had slender score-lines in the past and big ones – but with Anfield full again, it’s hard to foresee anything but a win for the home side.

The Reds have looked brilliant this season, with just a few defensive lapses to speak of, so we’re going to predict it’ll be a nail-biting 3-2 win for us this time.