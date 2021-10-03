Liverpool v. Manchester City: LFC team news and match prediction

Liverpool are up against Manchester City this weekend in what should be the most eye-catching game of the Premier League season thus far.

The Reds are the only undefeated team remaining in the country’s top flight and will reclaim first place with a win over their contemporary rivals.

Jurgen Klopp is without a couple of key players for the clash, but will still be able to field a fierce Liverpool side at Anfield.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold and Thiago Alcantara already ruled out of the fixture, James Milner and Curtis Jones are likely to keep their places this weekend.

Here’s EOTK’s predicted XI: Alisson, van Dijk, Gomez, Milner, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Jones, Salah, Mane, Firmino.

Diogo Jota is perhaps the most notable absentee, but a more physical presence may be needed against Man City – and, of course, the Portuguese can always come off the bench to switch things up.

Roberto Firmino is in a fine run of form

Joel Matip absolutely deserves to keep his place in the starting XI, but his injury record is worrying and Klopp may opt to give him a rest and start Joe Gomez or Ibou Konate.

It’s always difficult to predict what’ll happen when Liverpool come up against Man City – we’ve had slender score-lines in the past and big ones – but with Anfield full again, it’s hard to foresee anything but a win for the home side.

The Reds have looked brilliant this season, with just a few defensive lapses to speak of, so we’re going to predict it’ll be a nail-biting 3-2 win for us this time.

