‘People will talk’: Jurgen Klopp lauds Mo Salah for wonder-goal against Man City

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has lauded forward Mohamed Salah for an outstanding goal against Manchester City on Sunday night.

The Reds were held to a 2-2 draw by the Citizens at Anfield, but it was the Egypt international who stole the headlines.

Salah already had an assist under his belt, setting up team-mate Sadio Mane early on in the second-half to give Liverpool the lead.

But it’s the No.11’s goal, scored just 17 minutes later, that would have football fans all over the world dropping their jaws.

After receiving a pass from Curtis Jones, Salah set his sights on goal and skipped by numerous Man City players before stroking the ball home.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Klopp lauded the Egyptian superstar – stating that only the world’s finest players are capable of goals like Mo’s.

“Only the best players in the world score goals like this,” he said. “The first touch, the first challenge he wins, and then putting it on the right foot and finishing the situation. Absolutely exceptional.

“This club never forgets anything, people will talk about this goal for a long, long time. In 50, 60 years, when they remember this game. What a really good one.”

And the Liverpool boss is absolutely correct. Supporters will undoubtedly be talking about Salah many years down the line and that goal against City will probably come up.