(Photo) Pep Guardiola & James Milner spotted chatting in Anfield tunnel after full-time

Liverpool midfielder James Milner was in the wars on Sunday night as Manchester City paid Anfield a visit.

The result was a 2-2 stalemate, with the visitors pulling back twice against goals by Sadio Mane and Mo Salah.

Milner struggled at right-back in the absence of Trent Alexander-Arnold, but he did a job for Liverpool.

The veteran midfielder arguably could have been shown a second yellow card before being substituted off for Joe Gomez, leaving Pep Guardiola seething pitch-side.

But the duo were chatting after the full-time whistle and appeared to be in good spirits. Take a look at the photograph below – via Neil Jones.

Guardiola in animated, good-hearted conversation with James Milner in the tunnel at Anfield just now 🔴#LFC #MCFC pic.twitter.com/B9X9mR5xia — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) October 3, 2021