Pundit questions whether Liverpool needed another signing – Reds have ‘top talent’ available who is ‘going to be massive’

Frank McAvennie has lavished Liverpool’s Curtis Jones with high praise, tipping the Scouser to become a ‘massive’ player for the club.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed a return to the first-team following the injuries sustained by Naby Keita and Harvey Elliott.

“Do they need another player? What about the young boy Jones? He has been magnificent this season,” the former West Ham attacker told Football Insider.

“He’s come into a team of superstars and is just playing out of his skin in that midfield.

“He should get plenty of football this season so he’s only going to get better.

“I think Jones is going to be massive for Liverpool. He’s a top talent.”

The midfielder has grasped the opportunity provided to him with both hands, excelling in the Reds’ 5-1 demolition job of Group B outfit FC Porto in the midweek Champions League tie.

READ MORE: Liverpool fans won’t believe who Man United are reportedly considering replacing Solskjaer with

Despite being only 20 years of age, Jones gives off the impression of having spent several more years in the first-team squad than what reality reflects.

More bizarre is how quick some have been to write off the Englishman, despite his relative youth.

In an area of the park dominated by gigantic names like Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho – not to forget talismanic captain Jordan Henderson – Jones faces some pretty stiff competition when it comes to nailing down a spot in the first-XI.

However, as the Academy graduate has already proven this term, there’s a lot more to potentially come from him and he’s certainly worth keeping the faith with.

The summer transfer target who told Liverpool ‘no’ – Reds could benefit from club’s dire financial straits