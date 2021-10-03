(Video) Alisson produces huge early save to deny Foden opener

Liverpool came close to conceding early in their titanic clash with Manchester City in the Premier League after a Bernardo Silva ball carved open the Reds’ backline.

Following a mazing run by the Portuguese, the No.20 found Phil Foden in the box, though the England international couldn’t find a way past shotstopper Alisson Becker.

The Reds have started the tie relatively strongly, though have been met by a resolute Cityzens defence, which has kept the fixture level at the time of writing.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beINSports & Sky Sports:

🎙️ "It was a magical run, it really was." Wonderful work from Bernardo Silva, but Alisson denies Phil Foden! 📺 #LIVMCI on Sky Sports Premier League pic.twitter.com/D7J0dLbsaf — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 3, 2021