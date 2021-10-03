(Video) Alisson produces huge early save to deny Foden opener

(Video) Alisson produces huge early save to deny Foden opener

Liverpool came close to conceding early in their titanic clash with Manchester City in the Premier League after a Bernardo Silva ball carved open the Reds’ backline.

Following a mazing run by the Portuguese, the No.20 found Phil Foden in the box, though the England international couldn’t find a way past shotstopper Alisson Becker.

The Reds have started the tie relatively strongly, though have been met by a resolute Cityzens defence, which has kept the fixture level at the time of writing.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beINSports & Sky Sports:

