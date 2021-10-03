(Video) Foden’s theatrics after rising from Milner challenge in cheeky attempt to win penalty

Phil Foden was furious at being denied a spot-kick following James Milner’s challenge outside the 18-yard-box.

The Englishman came across the back of the Manchester City midfielder, sending the England international tumbling into the box, before rising and collapsing back onto the turf in a somewhat transparent attempt to win a penalty.

The incident was not adjudged to be a foul by referee Paul Tierney, with Pep Guardiola seen chatting with the fourth official to complain about the moment.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

Did James Milner get away with one there? 🤔 Phil Foden and Pep Guardiola are furious, but Man City's appeals are waved away! 📺 #LIVMCI on Sky Sports Premier League pic.twitter.com/AD6CmdWXBI — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 3, 2021