(Video) Foden’s theatrics after rising from Milner challenge in cheeky attempt to win penalty

Phil Foden was furious at being denied a spot-kick following James Milner’s challenge outside the 18-yard-box.

The Englishman came across the back of the Manchester City midfielder, sending the England international tumbling into the box, before rising and collapsing back onto the turf in a somewhat transparent attempt to win a penalty.

The incident was not adjudged to be a foul by referee Paul Tierney, with Pep Guardiola seen chatting with the fourth official to complain about the moment.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

