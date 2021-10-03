(Video) Liverpool fans need to see this brilliant Ozan Kabak run; channelling inner Joel Matip

Norwich City defender Ozan Kabak was well-liked during his time at Anfield last season.

His short-term loan from Schalke proved to be exactly that as Liverpool didn’t trigger the option to buy clause in the agreement.

But it seems Kabak has learned a thing or two from Joel Matip during his time with the Reds.

In the video below, you can see the Norwich star going on a massive marauding run up the field – he even makes a chance for himself to try a shot on goal!

Footage via Premier League Productions.

Ozan Kabak has been watching videos of his favorite CB partner Joel Matip 😉 pic.twitter.com/Hgp7bJcZ6H — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) October 2, 2021