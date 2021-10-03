(Video) Mane puts Liverpool ahead at Anfield with cool finish v. City; brilliant Salah assist

Posted by
Get in! Liverpool finally took the lead against Manchester City through Sadio Mane.

In truth, based on the majority of the 90 minutes, it was against the grain of play – but the Reds came out the blocks racing at half-time.

It was Mo Salah with the assist, with a blistering run down the wing to set-up his partner in crime.

Once Mane got within shooting distance, the Liverpool superstar made absolutely no mistake and slotted under Ederson.

Footage via Sky Sports.

