(Video) Mane puts Liverpool ahead at Anfield with cool finish v. City; brilliant Salah assist

Get in! Liverpool finally took the lead against Manchester City through Sadio Mane.

In truth, based on the majority of the 90 minutes, it was against the grain of play โ€“ but the Reds came out the blocks racing at half-time.

It was Mo Salah with the assist, with a blistering run down the wing to set-up his partner in crime.

Once Mane got within shooting distance, the Liverpool superstar made absolutely no mistake and slotted under Ederson.

Footage via Sky Sports.

Liverpool lead! ๐Ÿ”ด Superb work from Mo Salah, and Sadio Mane produces a clinical finish! ๐Ÿ’ฅ What an atmosphere inside Anfield! ๐Ÿ”ฅ ๐Ÿ“บ #LIVMCI on Sky Sports Premier League pic.twitter.com/iF4ZdZwnqW โ€” Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 3, 2021

Gol de Liverpool

Sadio Mane โšฝ๐Ÿ‡ธ๐Ÿ‡ณ pic.twitter.com/PcG1OUdsoF โ€” FutbolGol12 (@Gol12Futbol) October 3, 2021

Mane Goal Dias with no idea whatโ€™s going on pic.twitter.com/PbB772IDOA โ€” CF Comps (@CF_Comps) October 3, 2021

Liverpool [1]-0 Man City | GOAL! Mane ๐ŸŽฅ to never miss any goal Follow here ๐Ÿ‘‡@IFAST66 pic.twitter.com/Y4ThoEUZ20 โ€” Follow @IFAST66 (@ifast222) October 3, 2021