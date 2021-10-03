(Video) Mike Dean hilariously unbothered by raging Guardiola’s reaction to Milner challenge

Posted by
(Video) Mike Dean hilariously unbothered by raging Guardiola’s reaction to Milner challenge

Pep Guardiola was not too happy with a number of decisions – or a lack of, rather – during Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Manchester City at the weekend.

The Spaniard was apoplectic when James Milner’s early challenge on Phil Foden outside of the Reds’ 18-yard-box went unpunished; a sense of rage that only grew after the Englishman upended Bernardo Silva in the second-half.

When questioned by the furious Cityzens boss on the incident, however, Wirral-based Mike Dean was hilariously nonchalant.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top