(Video) Mike Dean hilariously unbothered by raging Guardiola’s reaction to Milner challenge

Pep Guardiola was not too happy with a number of decisions – or a lack of, rather – during Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Manchester City at the weekend.

The Spaniard was apoplectic when James Milner’s early challenge on Phil Foden outside of the Reds’ 18-yard-box went unpunished; a sense of rage that only grew after the Englishman upended Bernardo Silva in the second-half.

When questioned by the furious Cityzens boss on the incident, however, Wirral-based Mike Dean was hilariously nonchalant.

