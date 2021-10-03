(Video) Mo Salah bags world-class goal to put Liverpool 2-1 up v. Man City at Anfield

Get in, you beauty! Mohamed Salah has just scored an unbelievable goal for Liverpool against Manchester City.

It was something out of absolutely nothing, with Curtis Jones kicking off the phase of play.

Anfield erupted when Salah found the back of the net to give Liverpool the lead – and rightly so!

Words can’t really do the goal justice, so we’re just going to say WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW.

Footage via Sky Sports.

Mo Salah – the greatest winger in Premier League history does it again. pic.twitter.com/mRN89YavMK — Kloppholic (@Kloppholic) October 3, 2021

Mo Salah with the goal of the season. WOW pic.twitter.com/rIvxutTcbJ — CF Comps (@CF_Comps) October 3, 2021