(Videos) COVID-19: Jurgen Klopp reveals “99%” of the Liverpool squad are vaccinated

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed “99%” of his squad are vaccinated against COVID-19.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of the Reds’ Premier League clash with Manchester City, the German likened avoiding the vaccine to drink-driving.

It’s unsurprising the Liverpool dressing room has this attitude, with goalkeeper Alisson Becker and his wife, Doctor Natalia Becker, ambassadors for the World Health Organisation.

In the videos below, you can hear Klopp talking about COVID-19, the pandemic and vaccines – including some harsh truths for anti-vaxxers.

Footage via PA Media.

.@LFC have "99%" of players vaccinated – and Jurgen Klopp goes in two-footed on the anti-vaxxers. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/9MZefUp91O — Carl Markham (@carlmarkham) October 2, 2021

.@LFC manager Jurgen Klopp providing the social conscience which appears increasingly absent elsewhere (2/2) pic.twitter.com/dDqcwe2O9a — Carl Markham (@carlmarkham) October 2, 2021