(Videos) COVID-19: Jurgen Klopp reveals “99%” of the Liverpool squad are vaccinated

Posted by
(Videos) COVID-19: Jurgen Klopp reveals “99%” of the Liverpool squad are vaccinated

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed “99%” of his squad are vaccinated against COVID-19.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of the Reds’ Premier League clash with Manchester City, the German likened avoiding the vaccine to drink-driving.

MORE: (Video) Liverpool fans need to see this brilliant Ozan Kabak run; channelling inner Joel Matip

It’s unsurprising the Liverpool dressing room has this attitude, with goalkeeper Alisson Becker and his wife, Doctor Natalia Becker, ambassadors for the World Health Organisation.

In the videos below, you can hear Klopp talking about COVID-19, the pandemic and vaccines – including some harsh truths for anti-vaxxers.

Footage via PA Media.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top