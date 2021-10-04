Ex-PL referee says Man City v Liverpool official ‘let himself down’ with call that left Guardiola frothing on the touchline

Paul Tierney’s perceived failure to hand James Milner his marching orders for upending Bernardo Silva in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Manchester City utterly incensed Pep Guardiola.

The incident had occurred in the second-half of the tie with the 35-year-old already on a yellow card for an earlier challenge against Phil Foden.

Former Premier League official Mark Halsey, writing for Caught Offside, stated, “I don’t think anyone would have complained if Paul Tierney dismissed the Liverpool full-back for the foul on Bernardo Silva.

“Referee Tierney had a decent game, but let himself down by not making the big call. That incensed Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, who showed his frustration and was booked.

“I don’t condone Pep’s actions, but if Tierney had shown a yellow in the first place, the flashpoint would have been avoided.”

The former Cityzens star was ultimately let off, with Jurgen Klopp later withdrawing the makeshift fullback from the game in favour of Joe Gomez.

READ MORE: Pundit states Liverpool star is ‘the closest thing to Lionel Messi we’ve seen’

It was a call we quite probably got away with, and one that City boss Pep Guardiola will understandably be somewhat frustrated with.

However, given the vast number of decisions that have previously gone against us, it’s a seemingly rare moment when we’re handed some fortune with the officiating decisions.

As things stand, the stalemate has left us in a good position in the league table with only a point separating ourselves and Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea outfit.

The summer transfer target who told Liverpool ‘no’ – Reds could benefit from club’s dire financial straits