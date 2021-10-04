‘It’s Anfield, it’s Old Trafford’ – Pep Guardiola insinuates officials provided biased decision-making in Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Man City

Pep Guardiola has insinuated that the officials let Liverpool get away with one by failing to send off James Milner in the second-half of the Reds’ 2-2 draw.

The Englishman was deemed to have fouled Phil Foden – being already on a yellow following an earlier challenge – but was spared being handed a second card for the offence.

“It’s a yellow card. It’s a yellow card. It’s clear,” the 50-year-old told Sky Sports (via the Express).

“It’s Anfield, it’s Old Trafford. In our situation a City player is sent off, 100 per cent.

“It’s too much clear, their interpretation sometimes. It was a second yellow.”

The Merseysiders came out firing on all cylinders following a disappointing first-half of football, with Mo Salah’s wonder goal denied match-winning status by Kevin De Bruyne’s late equaliser.

READ MORE: Man City post ‘justice’ tweet following De Bruyne’s equaliser in Liverpool draw

Whilst we were pleased to see Milner remain on the pitch, we can certainly acknowledge there was an element of fortune at play in sparing the 35-year-old from being handed his marching orders.

Having witnessed a host of challenges from opponents in prior fixtures at Anfield go unpunished, however, we’d have to argue strongly against any insinuation of Anfield bias.

History will ultimately prove that we are very rarely supplied with favourable treatment by officials, despite Guardiola’s claims to the contrary.

The summer transfer target who told Liverpool ‘no’ – Reds could benefit from club’s dire financial straits