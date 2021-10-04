Liverpool fans may be surprised by the manager Carragher says ‘would be top of the list’ to replace Klopp now

Jamie Carragher has tipped Brendan Rodgers to ‘top’ a list of prospective managers if Jurgen Klopp were to part ways with Liverpool immediately.

The ex-Reds boss came close to handing the Merseysiders’ their first title since the 1989/90 season in 2013/14, though fell just short of the mark following a late collapse in the season.

“I’m a huge fan of Brendan Rodgers and think he’s a brilliant manager, I really do,” the former defender told Sky Sports (via the Express).

“I’ve worked with him for 12 months at Liverpool and I think this job came too early for him.

“If Jurgen Klopp was to leave Liverpool tomorrow Brendan Rodgers would be top of the list.

“That’s not going to happen because he’s been here (Liverpool) before – but done a brilliant job at Leicester.

“It is a bump in the road and I almost feel at Leicester because they’ve fell away at the end it’s almost looked at negatively – ‘Oh the season they threw away the top four’.”

As things stand, Leicester City have yet to really get going this term – after coming close to top four football last year – finding themselves drifting in mid-table following a string of mixed results.

The Northern Irishman is undoubtedly a talented coach, though there would certainly be many an eyebrow raised in Merseyside if we were to bring back the 48-year-old for a second spell.

Rodgers does appear to have matured since his time at the helm of Anfield, though we’d need to be absolutely sure that there were no better candidates available given the likely drop-off once Klopp calls time on his Liverpool career.

Whatever happens, choosing the German’s replacement – whether it’s Michael Edwards or Julian Ward who helps make the call – will be the toughest decision we’ll face in the near future.

