Liverpool star accused of being ‘out of position’ & helping Foden grab first equaliser – Jamie Carragher

Jamie Carragher suggested that Alisson Becker’s positioning prior to Phil Foden’s equaliser helped the young Englishman in his bid to grab a goal.

The unmarked 21-year-old was slipped the ball in the box by Gabriel Jesus, with the attacking midfielder finding the net despite the tight angle open to him.

“He was fantastic, he was Liverpool’s best player by a mile in that first half, he kept them in the game,” the Scouser told Sky Sports (via the Metro).

“But when Foden shoots, I know he is a great player, but you would almost think he would be crossing it from there.

“I just think the goalkeeper has lost his bearings because he’s actually just gone a yard past the near post.

“As a goalkeeper, you don’t go past your near post, I think he just made a movement thinking Phil Foden was going to come out and wanted to smother him and was maybe a yard, half a yard out of position.

“But listen, he still has got to finish that and that’s the only place he is going to score.

“But I do think the goalkeeper’s position did help.”

The England international terrorised veteran midfielder James Milner at fullback, with the 35-year-old deputising for an injured Trent Alexander-Arnold.

It seems a little harsh to criticise the Liverpool No.1 given that our No.7 should have probably been far tighter to his man on the right-flank to cut out the opportunity in the first place.

Nonetheless, it has to be said that, on the balance of play, Pep Guardiola’s men deserved something from their Anfield encounter.

Alisson has been otherwise largely faultless this term and we’d certainly back the Brazilian international to compete for the golden glove with Virgil van Dijk back involved with us.

