Liverpool to make ‘huge offer’ for 25-year-old midfielder in January – Ekrem Konur

Liverpool are reportedly ‘planning’ on submitting a ‘huge offer’ for long-linked midfielder Yves Bissouma in the winter window.

This comes from Ekrem Konur, with the fichajes journalist having released a tweet confirming the Reds’ interest in the Malian.

👀Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma is on Jurgen Klopp's radar for a long time. ⌛Liverpool is planning to reach his club's demand with a huge offer in January 💷#LFC •#BAFC • #Liverpool 🔻VOLE🔻

🔜 https://t.co/FGB5A8DzJX https://t.co/DT5UgkwZyN pic.twitter.com/yGngxPw8Vk — Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) October 4, 2021

The Merseyside-based outfit have been strongly linked with the Brighton & Hove Albion star since it was initially suggested that ex-No.5 Gini Wijnaldum could depart Anfield.

A replacement for our former, seemingly indestructible Dutch international seemed bolt-on given our reliance on his availability in a prior term defined by injuries and the resulting damage to our title retention hopes.

Going for the 25-year-old in January would be a somewhat late addition in that regard but perhaps a necessary one given how we’ve already seen Harvey Elliott ruled out for the long-term and Naby Keita succumb to yet another minor injury.

There are concerns over the player’s off-pitch behaviour, however, that could certainly present a barrier to a potential move.

That being said, we at the EOTK are encouraged by reports of Bissouma’s attempts to clean up his act.

