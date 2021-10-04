Liverpool to make ‘huge offer’ for 25-year-old midfielder in January – Ekrem Konur

Liverpool are reportedly ‘planning’ on submitting a ‘huge offer’ for long-linked midfielder Yves Bissouma in the winter window.

This comes from Ekrem Konur, with the fichajes journalist having released a tweet confirming the Reds’ interest in the Malian.

The Merseyside-based outfit have been strongly linked with the Brighton & Hove Albion star since it was initially suggested that ex-No.5 Gini Wijnaldum could depart Anfield.

A replacement for our former, seemingly indestructible Dutch international seemed bolt-on given our reliance on his availability in a prior term defined by injuries and the resulting damage to our title retention hopes.

Going for the 25-year-old in January would be a somewhat late addition in that regard but perhaps a necessary one given how we’ve already seen Harvey Elliott ruled out for the long-term and Naby Keita succumb to yet another minor injury.

There are concerns over the player’s off-pitch behaviour, however, that could certainly present a barrier to a potential move.

That being said, we at the EOTK are encouraged by reports of Bissouma’s attempts to clean up his act.

