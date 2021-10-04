Man City lodge official complaint with Liverpool over fan spitting incident

Manchester City have lodged a complaint with Liverpool after a fan reportedly spat at a member of the Cityzens’ backroom staff.

This comes from BBC Sport, with the incident having followed the Reds’ 2-2 draw with Pep Guardiola’s men at the weekend.

The result leaves the Merseyside-based outfit a point adrift of league leaders Chelsea after the Blues secured a 3-1 victory against Southampton on Saturday.

It’s an appalling incident to have occurred post-match and we at Empire of the Kop would expect the club to have a no-tolerance policy with regard to the matter in question.

Beyond that, it was a highly thrilling affair at Anfield, with Mo Salah’s world-class goal denied it’s rightful place as a deserving Liverpool winner.

Though a draw takes us back a step in the title race (only a minor one), Jurgen Klopp will have no doubt been pleased by his side’s response in the second-half after our drab and dire first 45.

There’s a long way to go this season, of course, though there were some clear signs that we’re ready and willing to go the distance this term.

